FT Minister slammed for ‘drama’ after visiting flood mitigation project

PETALING JAYA: An opposition MP has questioned the effectiveness of a short-term flood mitigation project where sandbags were used as temporary flood control measures and staff on lookout were stationed at hotspots in a bid to stop flash floods in the capital.

Speaking with Malaysiakini, DAP’s Lim Lip Eng slammed Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim for staging a “work trip” arranged by the minister for five MPs from Kuala Lumpur to visit the flood mitigation measures on Wednesday.

“He is a ‘drama’ minister. What century is it...? How can anyone use sandbags to prevent floods? Just placed them at a certain stretch of the riverbanks and beside the drainage system? What if the entire stretch is hit by floods?” he was quoted saying.

The Kepong MP said these measures were meaningless and for Kuala Lumpur City Hall to erect tents at 23 locations manned by duty staff was a waste of resources.

Lim said authorities should instead regularly clean up blocked drainage systems and carry out work to deepen the rivers.