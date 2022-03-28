FT Ministry establishes Poverty Unit to assist urban poor: Jalaluddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry has set up a Poverty Unit at the ministry and agencies’ levels to address the issue of urban poverty on an ongoing basis, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said that for the Federal Territory of Labuan, the unit was set up under the Labuan Corporation apart from working with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) by setting up a task force.

“This Poverty Unit is a new unit that we created to achieve the goal of eradicating poverty and the establishment of a task force to prepare supplies of essential goods ahead of the festive season with the support of government agencies and selected wholesalers or shops.

“It is hoped that all efforts planned and implemented can help address the problems related to poverty in the Federal Territory of Labuan, especially the urban poor due to the rising cost of living,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Senator Datuk Bashir Alias ​​who wanted to know the mechanism planned by the ministry in tackling poverty in Labuan, especially the urban poor due to the rising cost of living.

Apart from that, Jalaluddin said the ministry would reactivate the Federal Territory of Labuan Physical and Economic Development Working Committee (JKPFEWPL) to address current and related issues including the rising cost of living on the duty-free island.

Answering a supplementary question from Senator Muhammad Zahid Md Arip on whether the Poverty Unit could work with the zakat collection centre to address urban poverty among Muslims, Jalaluddin said the two units had the same goal.

“We have similar goals. This Poverty Unit is to help not only the Malay Muslims but also other races and ethnicities. Our focus is the same which is to help the B40 group and below to overcome poverty.

“Apart from that, I expect the combination of these two will maximise assistance and address poverty faced by our society now,“ he said. — Bernama