FT Ministry sending supplies of chicken eggs, cooking oil to Labuan

SHAH ALAM: The Federal Territory (FT) Ministry is sending supplies of chicken eggs and cooking oil to Labuan in stages to overcome the shortage of the goods ahead of the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix) said 1.25 million chicken eggs and 42,500 packets of cooking oil would be sent through five courtesy flights of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) starting today and the process is expected to be completed before Aidilfitiri.

He said the goods would then be sold at subsidised prices through appointed wholesalers at designated locations.

“Grade C chicken eggs that are priced at RM13.20 per tray in the market will be sold at RM10 while cooking oil will be sold at RM2 per packet.

“Apart from the supply shortages, these goods are also sold at higher prices in Labuan due to logistical issues...it is hoped that the move will help reduce the people’s burden,” he told reporters at a ceremony to send off the goods at the RMAF Subang Air Base, here today.

On the flash floods that hit the federal capital yesterday, Shahidan said the ministry through the Federal Territories Foundation would obtain information on the victims to distribute appropriate assistance to them.-Bernama