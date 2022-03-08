FT Ministry to review flood warning system: Jalaluddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Federal Territories will be studying the need to upgrade the existing flood early warning system to ensure the people received information faster on the disaster while saving lives and properties.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the ministry’s top management would be holding a joint discussion with Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah on the matter.

“As the system could not assure floods would not recur, we need other approaches and we may have to think of flood mitigation programmes or improving the water flow system,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after carrying out a spot check at the landslide location in Section 6, Wangs Maju following the heavy rain yesterday here today.

According to Jalaluddin, he is looking at a more organised drainage system project in Kuala Lumpur as well as setting up a committee to discuss short, medium and long term plans to ensure the massive flash floods yesterday would not recur.

“Even though the flood is a natural disaster, the government, especially Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), would attempt to mitigate the situation,” he said.

In this regard, when questioned about the water retention pond at Kampung Pasir Baru which was said to be not working and thereby causing floodwater to rise rapidly, he said DBKL had been ordered to repair the facility within a month.

Jalaluddin who visited the pond yesterday said the system which was damaged since last year should not have been neglected and he is now waiting for a report from DBKL.

Six areas in central Kuala Lumpur were inundated yesterday following an hour-long heavy downpour yesterday evening.-Bernama