FT to reward athletes RM3,000 to RM5,000 for each Sukma gold

BANGI: Federal Territories athletes who win gold at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) from Sept 16-24 will be awarded between RM3,000 and RM5,000 each, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

He said an individual gold medallist would be given RM5,000 while a team gold is worth between RM3,000 and RM4,000.

An individual silver is worth RM2,000 and a team silver between RM1,000 and RM1,500, while an individual bronze medallist will get RM1,000 and a team bronze winner between RM500 and RM700.

“I hope this incentive scheme will motivate the athletes and coaches of the Federal Territory contingent (WiPers) to realise their goal of emerging champions in the games,” he said in his message delivered at the 2022 Sukma WiPers training camp here today.

His speech was read out by Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general and WiPers chef de mission Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar.

Shahidan said he was confident that WiPers would emerge overall champions of Sukma as their athletes were among the biggest medal contributors for Malaysia at the recent SEA Games in Hanoi.

WiPers are banking on 587 athletes in 31 sports to be contested in the 20th Sukma, which will be held in the Klang Valley.

They finished runners-up in the 2018 Sukma with 52 gold medals but have yet to set a medal target for the coming games.-Bernama