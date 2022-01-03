FT086 bridge pier near Jeram Toi safe for all vehicles: PWD

JELEBU: The route at FT086 bridge pier near Jeram Toi is safe for use by all vehicles, said Negeri Sembilan Public Works Department (PWD) director Ir Wan Hasnan Wan Musa.

He said a team from the department had been to the location to monitor the area and found no movement or cracks of the bridge beam.

“The PWD has been to the scene and inspected the pole. We found no movement or cracks on the bridge beam, and will continue to monitor the situation,” he said when contacted by Bernama over a viral picture which showed a beam supporting the bridge allegedly affected by the soil erosion at Jeram Toi.

He advised the public to not spread or share false news as it could cause panic.

For information on road closure or/and landslide, he said, the public can browse the State PWD official Facebook.-Bernama