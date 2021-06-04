Full MCO: 366 applications obtained permission to operate ,1420 rejected: MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has as of yesterday recommended 366 letters of permission to operate and travel since the Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) was implemented on June 1 2021.

MCMC in a statement today said the commission which has the role as verification agency in the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) for telecommunications and internet, broadcasting as well as postal and courier sectors said recommendations were given to some of the 1,786 applications received.

From the total, 132 approvals involved telecommunication companies, 108 related to broadcasting and 126 on postal and courier services.

MCMC said the remaining 1,420 applications were rejected as their services were not under the communication sector; services despite coming under communication, did not hold licences or not listed as vendor, distributor or agent verified by licence holders.

“To ensure the smooth verification process as well as to ensure they are really eligible to be given permission to operate and travel quickly, MCMC requests the cooperation of all parties to ensure the status of companies come under the required services,” it said.

MCMC said for those who are not licence holder issued by the commission, the companies should obtain the prior confirmation of the related licence holder before putting their applications through CIMS.

CIMS is a one-stop centre managed by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) with the aim of issuing letter of approval to operate and travel during MCO for all sectors of industries which are considered as essential services including the communication sector.

MCMC added that the approval process via CIMS for the sectors under the purview of the commission is conducted transparently and carefully based on the objectives of the required continuity of the services as well as to avoid abuse of the approval letter.

The government had earlier announced MITI as a central ministry to process applications of companies which need to operate throughout the total lockdown from June 1 to 14. -Bernama