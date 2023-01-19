Full report on Batang Kali landslide tragedy to be completed end of the month: Nik Nazmi

PUTRAJAYA: The full report on the landslide tragedy which occurred last December at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor, is expected to be completed by the end of this month, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said a preliminary report was tabled in the Cabinet earlier this month during which several issues were raised to make the report more comprehensive, including the need to include the reports of the relevant parties involved such as the Ministry of Local Government Development and the police.

“The full report of the incident will be tabled to the Cabinet,“ he told reporters after attending the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry’s new year gathering at Wisma Sumber Asli here today.

A total of 31 people died, while 61 survived, out of a total of 92 victims involved in the landslide which occurred on Dec 16 last year. -Bernama