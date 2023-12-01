Full-scale celebrations anticipated for CNY

PETALING JAYA: The Chinese community in the country is making preparations to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which begins on Jan 22.

It is traditionally a time to honour deities and ancestors as well as a time to feast, visit family members and relatives. The festivity includes fireworks, lion dances, the giving of red packets or “ang pow”, and eating traditional food. The celebration culminates with the Lantern Festival.

The Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia President Daozhang Tan Hoe Chiow said the festivity is a celebration of kinship among families, being in harmony with each other and nature, honouring ancestors and creating a vision for a better tomorrow.

Tan, whose association represents around three million members nationwide, said devotees can pray at any of the temples during the festival, adding that this year is special as it is the second time it is being held since Covid-19 hit Malaysia three years ago.

Meanwhile, he said the cost of prayer paraphernalia, such as incense papers and joss sticks, have increased between 10% and 15% due to inflation.

Checks by theSun in Kuala Lumpur showed that a 5kg bottle of oil used for lighting prayer candles recently went up to RM37.50, more than double its price of RM18 three years ago.

Despite the increase, Tan remains optimistic that family gatherings and events will continue.

“The situation will not stop families from visiting each other, unlike in the days when Covid-19 first came to our shores.

“The introduction of fixed fares for Sabah and Sarawak during Chinese New Year is applauded. It will help individuals who have not seen their families for quite some time,” he added.

Coordinator in the mental health industry Cindy Chan Sze Yee, 22, said she is excited about returning home to Miri in Sarawak.

“I have booked my flight with an airline that is currently offering a one-way ticket at only RM200.

“It is cheaper because it is a midnight flight,” she said, adding that this would be her second visit since her last in August. She hopes that affordable air tickets will continue to be offered in the future.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia recently stated that it is offering additional flights to Sabah and Sarawak, with fixed fares starting from RM199 to RM249 one way.

Meanwhile, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College lecturer Dr Kendy Mitot said he is mulling the idea of returning home to Kuching in Sarawak.

“The fares for flight tickets in AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines are competitive. I will wait until the fares are lower before I decide,” he told theSun.

Mental health counsellor Rachael Than, 34, said she will not fly home to Kuching since the fares for flight tickets are fluctuating and there is a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Also, we have two young children and the additional baggage we will have to take will incur extra costs.

“However, my parents will be visiting us in February so we can celebrate a belated Chinese New Year,” she added.