Fully vaccinated individuals allowed to attend sports, recreational matches from Oct 1: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to attend sports and recreational matches, except those under 18, effective Oct 1, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

Ismail Sabri, who is also chairman of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic Management, said spectators or supporters would be required to wear face masks throughout the sporting events and no eating or drinking was allowed while in stadiums.

He said official government and private functions including inaugurations and workshops were also allowed at 50 per cent capacity in states under Phase Two and Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), provided that guests have received complete vaccinations, while full capacity was allowed in Phase Four states.

“Those who have yet to be vaccinated are required to undergo pre-event testing using the self-test-kit (saliva) before attending the event, witnessed by the organiser or with confirmation by medical practitioners,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the skills training sector and industrial training centres including vocational colleges, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and others will reopen from Oct 15 in all phases of the PPN, in line with the reopening of higher learning institutions (IPT).

The additional relaxations were decided at the Special Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic Management meeting today and further details on the standard operating procedures (SOP) can be obtained on the official websites of relevant ministries and www.mkn.gov.my .

“Even though the government has provided more relaxations, I hope that the people can continue to adhere to the stipulated SOP in an effort to break the Covid-19 chain.

“The Malaysian Family is expected to continue to practice self-control and good hygiene for personal safety,” he said.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri said the government viewed seriously the issue of violation of Covid-19 home surveillance and observation orders.

He said stern action would be taken against offenders because the irresponsible act could pose safety risks to the people and affect the government’s effort in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama