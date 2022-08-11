Funding Societies launches enhanced SME-focused term financing BizFund

PETALING JAYA: Funding Societies has launched term financing BizFund to support creditworthy underserved Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SME) returning to their full economic potential as markets recover following the pandemic.

The zero-collateral BizFund provides financing up to RM300,000 with repayment up to 18 months. It is offered for SME that have been in operation for at least 12 months, with a minimum of 30% local shareholding by Malaysians through Funding Societies’ online platform.

Funding Societies Malaysia country head Chai Kien Poon (pix) said BizFund caters to SMEs with annual revenue from RM1 million who are looking to grow their business by quickly raising sufficient capital to manage cash flow.

“They can leverage on BizFund’s zero collateral, hassle-free submission process with disbursement within seven days to enhance their capital fueling business operations and time-sensitive expansion,” added Chai.

Across the five markets it operates in, the Funding Societies platform has disbursed over RM10 billion in business financing through over 5 million financing deals to date.