Funeral services graft probe: MACC arrests four hospital staff

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested four staff members of a hospital in the state on the suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes of between RM1,000 and RM5,000 each for work related to funeral arrangement services.

According to an MACC source, two of the suspects are health assistant officers and the other two are assistant medical officers aged between 35 and 41.

The source said the suspects were arrested at about 6 pm when they came to the Selangor MACC office to give their statements, adding that they were believed to have solicited and accepted bribes from certain individuals in return for the individuals to secure jobs related to funeral arrangements services from 2018 until last year.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said three of the suspects would be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order, while another suspect, a 41-year-old assistant medical officer, would be released on MACC bail on health grounds after providing his statements to assist in the investigation.

On May 27, two health assistant officers aged 40 and 42 were remanded for five days by MACC to assist in the investigation of the case.-Bernama