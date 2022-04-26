Funerals held in Tripoli for boat crash victims as search continues

BEIRUT: The families of the seven victims of a boat accident held funerals in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli on Monday as rescue and search efforts continue for the missing.

A boat en route from Tripoli to Cyprus sank on Saturday night off Lebanon’s northern coast. The boat carried dozens of illegal immigrants from Lebanon, Palestine and Syria.

The Lebanese army has so far rescued 45 people and recovered the bodies of seven, Tripoli Port Director Ahmed Tamer told Xinhua.

No official figures have been released yet about the total number of migrants who were on board the boat.-Bernama