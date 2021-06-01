Furniture, wood product supply activities can operate to facilitate hospitals: Khairuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Activities in the furniture sub-sector and supply of wood products are allowed to operate to facilitate hospitals, vaccination centres, quarantine centres, low-risk treatment centres, and others related to Covid-19.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali(pix) said however the ministry reminded that activities in the wood and kenaf sub-sectors were not allowed in the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO) total lockdown from June 1-14.

“Hence, for temporary convenience, all companies, estates, and smallholders in agricommodity for approved sub-sectors are allowed to use their approval letters from the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (KPPK) and agencies only once to operate before their registrations in the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System 3.0 by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) are approved,” he said in a statement today.

Hence, Mohd Khairuddin said all industry players especially employers and workers must ensure adherence to new the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been set.

He said monitoring by employers on staff compliance must be made more frequently, among others, by using the MySejahtera application, ensure body temperature is not more than 37.5 degrees Celsius and are without symptoms.

“If they fail to do this, legal action will be taken against the premise owners,” he said.

According to him, employers in the agricommodity must refer to the latest Agricommodity Sector SOP that has been updated by KPPK.

“KPPK hopes the tighter and firm SOP monitoring by all will help in lowering the number of Covid-19 cases and reduce the people's concerns as well as hasten the economic recovery,” he added.

All enquiries on SOP can be made to KPPK at its hotline number 03-8880 3498 from Monday-Friday (8 am-5 pm) or via email: hotlinempic@mpic.gov.my.-Bernama