Further case management on Isa Samad’s graft appeal on Sept 8

KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal has fixed Sept 8 for case management regarding the appeal of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad(pix) against his conviction and jail sentence and fine on nine charges of corruption involving RM3 million graft relating to the purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak.

The date was set by Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Tan Chai Wei during online case management today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz when contacted said further management of the case was fixed because the appeal record had not been completed.

On Feb 3 last year, the High Court convicted Mohd Isa, 72, on nine corruption charges involving RM3 million.

The court sentenced him to six years in prison for each charge making a total of 54 years and a fine of RM15.45 million or 18 years in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

However, Mohd Isa only had to serve a six-year prison sentence after Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (now a Court of Appeal Judge) ordered all the prison sentences to run concurrently.

The court increased the bail amount from RM800,000 to RM1.5 million and the accused must report to the nearest police station every 1st day of the month until the appeal is completed.

The former Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan filed a notice of appeal against the wrongful conviction as well as the prison sentence and fine imposed on him on 4 Feb 2021.-Bernama