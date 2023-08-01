Furuhashi strikes again as Celtic move 12 points clear

GLASGOW: Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi extended his hot streak with a sixth goal in six games as Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-0 on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou's side moved 12 points clear of second placed Rangers thanks to Jota's opener and Furuhashi's decisive finish.

Jota netted from close-range in the final minute of the first half and Furuhashi struck shortly after the interval at Parkhead.

The Scottish champions missed several chances to score more as they put pressure on Rangers ahead of their Glasgow rivals' trip to Dundee United on Sunday.

Celtic ended Kilmarnock's stubborn resistance seconds before half-time when Alexandro Bernabei's pass sent Daizen Maeda in behind Lewis Mayo.

Japan international Maeda cut the ball back and Jota was perfectly placed to finish from just a few yards out.

Furuhashi put the result beyond doubt in the 51st minute following a lethal Celtic counter-attack.

Reo Hatate sent in a low cross which was diverted towards goal by Furuhashi, with the shot taking a deflection before flashing into the net.

Robert Snodgrass scored his first goal for Hearts as they recovered from a poor first-half display to secure a 1-1 draw at St Mirren.

St Mirren through Ryan Strain's deflected free-kick in the first half, but former Leeds and Norwich midfielder Snodgrass rode to the rescue for Hearts.

Both sides have now unbeaten in six games, with third-placed Hearts five points ahead of St Mirren, who slipped to sixth.

Aberdeen ended a run of five league games without a win thanks to a Luis Lopes' second-half double in a tight 2-0 win against St Johnstone.

Bruce Anderson's brace earned Livingston their first league success since early November with a 2-0 victory at bottom of the table Ross County.-AFP