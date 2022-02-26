Fury to defend heavyweight title against Whyte at Wembley on April 23

LONDON: Tyson Fury(pix) will have his first bout on home soil in nearly four years when he defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title in an all-British clash against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

Friday's announcement by veteran co-promoter Frank Warren comes just days after Fury took to social media to confirm Whyte had signed a contract for the bout.

Fury won the WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020, following a split decision draw in the pair's first encounter, and enjoyed a successful first defence with an 11th-round knockout of the American in October last year.

Fury, unbeaten as a professional, has not had a bout in Britain since outpointing Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park, Belfast, in August 2018.

“Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the number one heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder,“ Warren said Friday.

“The fact that this mandatory defence of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion.”

He added: “They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.

“It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world.”

Since the Pianeta fight, Fury's career has been an all United States affair after signing a lucrative promotional deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank organisation.

“Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium,“ said Arum.

“Dillian Whyte has called for this fight for years, and while he is a deserving challenger, no heavyweight can match ‘The Gypsy King.’

“This is going to be a momentous night of boxing with tens of thousands of fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium.”

Whyte last fought 11 months ago, when he avenged a shock defeat by Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar.-AFP