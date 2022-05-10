Futsal: National teams out to spring a surprise against Thailand in opening matches

KUALA LUMPUR: The men's and women's national futsal teams should be able to spring a surprise in their opening matches at the Hanoi SEA Games against Thailand starting tomorrow.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin(pix) said while he acknowledged that Thailand may have the upper hand, the men's and women's national futsal squads can subdue the opposing team with teamwork and high team spirit.

“If we want to win, coaches and players have to play a role and work together. To succeed they must understand each other and create that strong bond as a team.

“It is not impossible for us to record a victory this year, what is important is the team spirit and sharing a common mission in achieving victory for the sake of the country,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, Hamidin also demanded that the national futsal squads treat every match like a final match and they must do it with high fighting spirits.

“In every success, sacrifices need to be made, the sacrifices of leaving behind family, loved ones and so on for us to achieve this quest for victory. So, make it not an impossible mission,” he said.

The national men's futsal squad will play its first game against Thailand tomorrow, followed by Vietnam (May 14), Indonesia (May 16) and Myanmar (May 20).

The women's futsal squad will start its quest for gold against Thailand on May 15, followed by against the host, Vietnam (May 17) and Myanmar (May 19) with all matches taking place at the Ha Nam Indoor Stadium.-Bernama