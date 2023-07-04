Fuziah Salleh: Nationwide Rahmah sales grossed RM52m since January

SEREMBAN: The Rahmah Sales programme initiated by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has grossed RM52 million in sales since its implementation through 3,223 sales promotions since January.

KPDN Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh (pix) said it involved 118 parliamentary constituencies with the sale of goods that were sold up to 30 per cent off the market price, thus reducing the cost of living for the people.

“At the ministry level, we approved RM125,000 to each State Assembly with a total of RM100 million that can be used until the end of the year to implement the Rahmah Sale.

“Even before this, there were (Rahmah Sales) which was an initiative through the cooperation of some supermarkets, but with the subsidy we offer, hopefully, we will do it more actively.. with the Rahmah package of items priced at RM70 sold at RM50 in addition to various discounts,” she said.

She said this after attending the Negeri Sembilan Rahmah Sale which was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, here today.

The implementation of the initiative will be held for three days starting today involving 11 selected supermarkets and visitors on this day will also be given e-wallet vouchers of RM20 for purchases.

In the meantime, Fuziah said most manufacturers have expressed their willingness to also implement the Rahmah Sales which will be announced one by one in the near future.

“Some manufacturers have already started this initiative.. it takes a long time because they have to discuss in detail with retailers first since it has an effect on existing stock.. it is expected that more manufacturers will join us in implementing the Rahmah Sale,” she said.

Regarding the stock of subsidised cooking oil in the country, she said there was sufficient supply at the moment and KPDN has an on-going enforcement process to prevent deviations, leakage and profiteering.

“We release 60 million packets of cooking oil a month, that’s our quota, so we are not lacking in terms of quantity, but when there is a ‘leak’, situations will arise where people cannot find cooking oil but the enforcers are always on the ground to ensure supply and prices are controlled,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that in addition to the Rahmah Sale, the state government also held a collaboration with the state KPDN to help local entrepreneurs deal with the increase in the prices of goods, including the organisation of the Keluarga Malaysia Sale programme and NS Fest. -Bernama