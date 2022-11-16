G20 has key role in shaping global health policies: Turkish President

BALI (Indonesia): The Group of 20 (G20) has a “key role” to play in global health policies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pix) said on Tuesday.

“Humanity needs political leadership and determination in terms of health policies,” Erdogan said during a session on health at the G20 Leaders’ Summit being held on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

“The G20 has a key role in this regard,” he asserted, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Erdogan emphasised the need for G20 countries to take a holistic approach in efforts to bolster global health systems and avert future disease outbreaks.

“The research and development cooperation process initiated by the G20 presidency of Indonesia and supported by Turkiye and six other members will undoubtedly be beneficial,” he said.

“Turkiye has actively contributed to global efforts with a human-centred approach during the pandemic,” he added.

Erdogan pointed out that Turkiye “attached special importance to the needs of disadvantaged groups.”

“We maintained uninterrupted access to health services for the 5 million refugees we host in our country,” he said.

Turkiye helped 161 countries and 12 international organisations in the fight against Covid-19, and donated more than 6.3 million doses of vaccines to 19 countries, Erdogan added.-Bernama