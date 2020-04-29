AUSTRLIA’S move to compel Facebook and Google to pay media companies for using their content is a bold one in correcting a lopsided unofficial working relationship between the tech giants and news organisations that only commercially favour one side.

Proper commercial arrangements need to be established between digital platforms and news media businesses so that the gains and growth of Facebook and Google no longer come at the expense of news organisations.

Dwindling readership due to the rapid dissemination of news online has threatened the livelihood of media companies which had so far accepted the free rides taken by the tech giants as a “new normal” that couldn’t be challenged.

That was until Australia started to draft a code of conduct to address commercial arrangements between digital platforms and news media businesses to “help create a level playing field and a fairer go for all”.

France had earlier made it mandatory for Google to negotiate with publishers with a view to compensate them for snippets of articles that the search giant shows in its search results.

The process of news gathering, editing and dissemination is a cost-intensive operation that is borne by news organisations while Facebook and Google merely aggregate them with no payment to the source.

The Facebook-Google duopoly of digital ad spending has effectively rendered the operation of news portals untenable to many media organisations.

It is impossible for media players on our shores to have access to the vast data pools accumulated by the duopoly.

Like Australia, France and Spain, the Malaysian government should push for a business code that could turn the tech giants’ relationship with media companies into a more symbiotic one, rather than a free ride.

Gains and growth of Facebook, Google should not be at expense of media firms