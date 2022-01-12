Galaxy Racer projected to invest RM42m into Malaysia’s e-sports ecosystem

DUBAI: Dubai-based e-sports organisation, Galaxy Racer expects to invest RM42 million (US$10 million) within a five-year period in Malaysia’s e-sports ecosystem.

Chief marketing officer Allan Phang said the company aims to position Malaysia as a regional digital hub with the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in the country, adding that it also plans to organise more e-sports events and tournaments to facilitate and boost the e-sports ecosystem in Malaysia.

“In the next five years, we will be creating high-income jobs which will definitely spur the (growth of the) digital economy as we head towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

“We also plan to create new intellectual properties (in the digital content industry) that will benefit the Malaysian industry,“ he told Bernama.

Phang said to spur the development of e-sports in Malaysia, Galaxy Racer also aims to boost the involvement of females in e-sports, adding that it had organised the Girl Gamer Festival World Finals in Dubai which was the first and only e-sports festival to celebrate women’s competitiveness in video games.

Additionally, he said the company plans to set up a world-class visual effects (VFX) animations studio in the country in order for the country to become more competitive in the global market and become a market leader in the industry.

“We understand and recognise that Malaysia is a hub for VFX animations studio and we are looking at that space as well.

“We believe in the country’s diverse talent pool, especially with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) bringing up new talents, (so) we want to tap into that as well,“ he said.

Founded by Paul Roy in 2019, Galaxy Racer is the largest e-sports, gaming and lifestyle organisation in the world with over 100 content creators across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and Europe, and over 500 million followers as well as over 2.5 billion monthly views. to

Galaxy Racer is one of the participating companies in the Malaysia Digital Economy Week, which will launched today at Expo 2020 Dubai by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. - Bernama