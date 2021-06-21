Gambling operator nabbed for bribing enforcement officers in Tawau

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly bribing enforcement officers in Tawau to protect his illegal gambling operations.

It is learnt that two women, aged 23 and 27, were arrested together with the syndicate leader when MACC officers raided a premises in Tawau town at 11 am today.

Sources said they seized RM40,000 in cash and sealed more than RM300,000 in four bank accounts believed to be proceeds of the illegal gambling operations.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy, when contacted by reporters, confirmed the arrests.

He said the suspects, all Malaysians, were being investigated under Section 16(b)(B) of the MACC Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He said the suspects would be produced in the Tawau court for remand tomorrow and several more arrests were expected to be made. — Bernama