KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a gang of female robbers targeting senior citizens in the Jinjang area following the arrest of three women including the mastermind, on Saturday and today.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai said all the three local women were suspected to have been involved in three theft cases, targeting senior citizens living alone.

He said the gang would pose as members of a non-governmental welfare organisation, visiting homes and pretending to offer aid. Once in the house, one of the suspects would enter the victim’s room and steal valuable items.

“The arrest of the gang members followed a report made by a victim, an elderly woman who said that she had lost RM8,000 after being robbed by the group at her home at the Projek Perumahan Rakyat Intan Baiduri on Aug 9.

“In the first case, we arrested two gang members, aged 23 and 43, last Saturday. Police also seized seven food packages and four mobile phones. The third gang member was arrested today,” he said in a statement.

Beh said all three suspects were being remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Gombak district police chief, ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said a report of a robbery last Saturday involving a woman in her twenties in Greenwood Park in Gombak was found to be false.

He said the investigation revealed that the victim had made up a story that she was robbed but had actually stabbed herself on her right thigh.

“The victim was under pressure because of family problems. The investigation papers have been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor‘s office and the victim will be charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code for making a false report,” he said in a statement. — Bernama