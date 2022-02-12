Gangsterism hampers state’s effort to address illegal landfills

SHAH ALAM: Physical obstacles and provocations from certain parties, including act of gangsterism by operators concerned, are among factors hampering the state goverment in its efforts to eradicate the problem of illegal waste dumping and landfills in Selangor, the State Assembly was told today.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han (pix) said the operators also had “tontos” to monitor the whereabouts of the authorities, thus making it difficult for action to be taken.

He said another factor was because the provisions under the existing by-laws (UUK) only covered garbage disposal trucks and did not include operators of the illegal landfills.

“There is no legal provisions that can be imposed on operators of illegal landfills,” he said in response to a question from Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof (PH-Dusun Tua) on the obstacles faced by the state government in getting rid of illegal landfills.

He said the sites used as illegal landfills were private-owned land, and the presence of prayer sites in the area also made it difficult for enforcement action to be taken.-Bernama