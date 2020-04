PETALING JAYA: Traders of illegal e-liquids meant for use on vaping devices are turning to e-commerce websites to maintain the sales of their products during the movement control order (MCO).

Checks carried out by theSun on three popular e-commerce websites here revealed multiple postings of vape juices brazenly advertised as containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a by-product of cannabis.

The e-juice products by several dozen sellers are priced at between RM200 and RM500 for between 10ml and 30ml bottles.

In a posting in an e-commerce website that offers free advertising, a seller from Subang Jaya states that the e-liquid is 100% pure and offered free delivery.

The seller, who has more than 15 postings of various THC-laced e-liquids, also said “two puffs are enough to make you high”.

The “King of Chill” appears to be the main brand which produces vape liquids such as Reef Hulk and Reef Spider, which are sold on these local e-commerce platforms.

Police have in the past made it clear that the sale and consumption of e-juices containing banned drugs were illegal and those involved could face arrest in accordance with anti-narcotic laws of the country.

Checks on a website believed to be the main portal for “The King of Chill” showed the producer claiming that its products were a “combination of active ingredients in medical marijuana”, with small doses of a stimulant called shikigami.

The website claims shikigami is a substance approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, further search revealed that shikigami potentially contained in the narcotics LSD.

The only cannabinoid recognised by the FDA is epidiolex, which does not alter moods.

Read the story on our iPaper:

Illegal vape liquid traders go online