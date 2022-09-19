Garbage trailer skids after Menora Tunnel, driver killed

IPOH: The driver of a trailer carrying rubbish died after the vehicle he was driving skidded into the road shoulder at Kilometre 257 northbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) after the Menora Tunnel early this morning.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the department received a call on the accident involving Budi Abd Rahman, 52, at about 5.40 am and firemen from Kuala Kangsar and Meru Raya stations rushed to the location.

“The victim who was thrown out of the lorry was found crushed at the road divider and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Health Ministry (MOH) medical team.

“JBPM had to use rescue tools to extricate the trapped victim,” he said in a statement.

He said the body was successfully removed and handled over to police for further action. The operation ended at 7.38 am.

The vehicle involved was later moved away and traffic flow on all obstructed lanes returned to normal.-Bernama