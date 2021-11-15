Gardener charged with murdering friend

IPOH: A gardener was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with murdering his friend with a knife about two weeks ago.

S. Alphonsus(pix), 40, was charged with killing R. Ravindran, 35, in Jalan Persiaran Jelapang 18, Taman Silibin here between 1 pm and 2 pm on Nov 4.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded before Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abd Wahab as murder cases are under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

However, Alphonsus pleaded not guilty to another charge of introducing methamphetamine into his body at the Ipoh district police headquarters Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office at 11 pm on Nov 6.

The offence falls under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum two-year jail or RM5,000 fine on conviction.

The court set Feb 9 for mention of the case pending post-mortem and pathology reports.-Bernama