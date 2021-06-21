Gardener charged with raping, committing sexual crimes against step daughter

PASIR MAS: A gardener was charged in Sessions Court, here, today, with five counts of raping and committing sexual crimes against his step daughter.

The 58-year-old man claimed trial to all the charges after they were read out to him before judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy.

On the first count, he was charged with committing sexual crimes against his step daughter at a house in Tanah Merah at 11pm in December 2018. The girl was 12 years at the time.

The offence was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same act which provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The charge was read together with Section 16 of the same act which states that if a person who commits an offence is in a relationship of trust with the child, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years and whipping of not less than two strokes of the cane, in addition to the punishment for the offence itself.

On the second to fifth counts, the man was accused of raping the girl at the same place at 11pm, 8pm and 2pm, between January 2019 and May 12 last year.

The charge under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and whipping, if convicted.

Bail was not allowed after deputy public prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Itah Abu Bakar told the court that the accused was staying in the same house with the victim.

The court fixed July 18 for case mention. -Bernama