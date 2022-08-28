Gardenia to raise prices from Sept 1?

PETALING JAYA: It seems like Gardenia products will see a price hike starting this Thursday.

“From September 1, Gardenia Original Classic 400g will cost RM3 (up 20 sen), Original Classic Jumbo 600g RM4.30 (up 30 sen), and Breakthru Wholewheat 400g RM4 (up 40 sen).

“Cream rolls bread – vanilla, butter sugar and salted caramel – will go up by 10 sen to RM1.10 each while the Toast ‘Em bread will see a 50 sen hike to RM5.50,” a price update notice which went viral on social media read.

The notice further read that the company had made every effort to maintain the selling price of its various breads and other bakery products.

“However, due to the continuous increase in the price of raw materials resulting in price changes (of our products).

“Looking at the situation, we have no other choice but to revise our prices for affected products,” it said.

It said the sharp increase in transport costs over the years had also become critical, and the company absorbed the costs.

The company said it remains committed to maintaining product quality at an optimal level for the satisfaction of all customers and users.