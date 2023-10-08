Gavin disappointed golfers omitted from Asian Games squad

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s number one golfer Gavin Green (pix), expressed his dissatisfaction with the Asian Games Selection Committee for omitting golfers for the upcoming Games.

Gavin, 29, said the committee led by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) should have allowed at least two golfers to compete at the Asiad, scheduled from Sept 23 to Oct 8, even if they did not meet the selection criteria of being ranked top eight at the Asian level.

The Olympian, ranked 199 in the world said the exposure and experience of playing in such high-level tournament for amateur players, could not be bought with money.

“I think it’s quite sad and annoying because when I was amateur, we were sent all over the places. How are you going let our golfers improve if you don’t send any golfers (to Asian Games)?

“Have to send them as an investment for the country or a team, its the only way somebody is going to improve. I would love to play, but I am busy (with professional tournament) schedule, so whoever the next best available player based on world ranking should be sent.

“But I hope they change their mind and consider sending (golfers to upcoming Asian Games),” he said after the Corolla Cross Cup prize giving ceremony, at the Palm Garden Golf Club here, today.

Earlier, Gavin notched his maiden Toyota Tour title by winning the tournament with an overall score of 16 under 200, edging veteran Nicholas Fung (69-68-68) and Sarawakian Paul San (68-65-72) to share second place with three-day aggregate of 11 under 205.

Three days ago, Malaysia Golf Association (MGA) expressed disappointment over the selection committee for the strict criteria, and said it is not in line with their shared belief that competitiveness, participation and development should be encouraged in sports.

At the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games, Malaysia send seven golfers, who took part in the men’s and women’s individual and team events, but failed to realise any medals.

OCM recently announced that 292 athletes (191 men and 101 women) are set to represent the country in 23 types of sports in the Hangzhou Games which was delayed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama