Gavin Green takes four-shot lead into final day

PETALING JAYA: Gavin Green has put himself in a good position to land the first title at stake in the PGM Tour 2020 calendar.

He shot a 3-under 69 today to grab the lead at the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at the Saujana Golf & Country Club.

Green holds a four-shot advantage over seasoned professional Danny Chia, setting up a possible nail-biting finish to the first professional tournament held in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

With the local pros hungry for success at the PGM Tour after a two-year absence, the stage is set for the fight in the final round to go down the wire. The Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy offers total purse of RM200,000.

Chia, who held the overnight lead, dropped to second after carding 2-over 74. Lurking in third place is Kenneth De Silva who is eight shots adrift of the leader.

The best amateur after 54 holes is Zia Izzuddeen with scores of 71, 76, 70.

Leading third round scores:

1. GAVIN GREEN -12 69 67 68

2. DANNY CHIA -8 74 69 65

3. KENNETH DE SILVA -4 70 70 72

4. DANIAL FAIDZ -3 67 72 74

5.SHAHRIFFUDDIN ARIFFIN -3 74 76 63