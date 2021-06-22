Gay pride streaker disrupts play at US Open (Video)

STREAKERS at sports events are a nuisance as such attention seekers often disrupt play. The recent US Open at Torrey Pines was not spared the inconvenience.

A man, identified as Connor Murphy by the New York Post, ran onto the 13th hole and dropped two balls on the fairway. He showed off his swing and prance around security personnel moved in and apprehended him.

The scantily clad streaker purportedly pulled off the stunt to spread awareness for Pride Month.

He wrote a poem about the incident on his Instagram.

“There once was a man at the Open.

To open minds he was hopin’.

He made a deal with the cops.

With the help of his Pops.

And from jail he’s now elopin.’”

Watch the video here:

https://nypost.com/2021/06/21/streaker-runs-onto-us-open-course-and-hits-balls-in-crazy-video/