GE15: 432 ceramah held without permits yesterday - PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has found that a total of 432 ceramah (political talks) for the 15th General Election (GE15) were held without permits yesterday, compared with 46 on Thursday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director, Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali (pix) said Sabah recorded the highest number of talks held without permits at 425, followed by Selangor (three), Kelantan (two), and one each in Perlis and Pahang.

He also said that police had issued 1,037 GE15 ceramah permits yesterday, with Kedah recording the highest number of permits at 173, followed by Negeri Sembilan (172), Perak (155), Selangor (147), Pahang (131), Kelantan (98), Melaka (54), Sarawak (44), Penang (22), Perlis (21) and Kuala Lumpur (20).

“We have also opened 14 investigation papers for various offences, including sedition; criminal intimidation; and damaging flags and signs belonging to political parties and candidates, yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Hazani, who is also PDRM operations director for GE15, said that there were three cases in Melaka, Kedah (two), Negeri Sembilan (two), Johor (two) and one each in Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang and Sarawak.

He said that two individuals were also detained in Perak and Terengganu to assist in investigations, in accordance with Sections 427 and 435 of the Penal Code, for creating mischief.

Meanwhile, in GEORGE TOWN, Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Noor said thus far 26 reports were received, and 10 investigation papers and one police inquiry paper have been opened.

He said that compared with previous elections, the number was much lower.

“Perhaps, the mood hasn’t been felt yet so the situation is still very controlled...which is good,” he said after attending an engagement with the community at Pasar Desa Mayang in Bukit Gedung today.

Mohd Shuhaily said among the investigation papers which were opened were in accordance with Section 427 of the Penal Code (mischief), Section 323 of the Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 324 of the Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 500 of the Penal Code (defamation) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (improper use of communication networks).

He also said that from Nov 5 until today, police have issued a total of 232 permits to political parties and independent candidates wanting to hold ceramah.-Bernama