GE15: Abdul hadi will defend Marang seat, PAS sec-gen confirms

KOTA BHARU: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) will defend the Marang parliamentary seat in the 15th general election next month, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed today.

“I’ve not heard these rumours about him (Abdul Hadi) not contesting in the election this time around.

“I can confirm that he will be defending his seat,” he told reporters after officiating at the Natural Resources Ecotourism Empowerment seminar at Pantai Cahaya Bulan here today.

He was responding to talks that Abdul Hadi will not be contesting in GE15.

In GE14, Abdul Hadi won the Marang seat with a 53,749 vote-majority against challengers from Barisan Nasional and PKR. -Bernama