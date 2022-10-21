GE15: Ahmad Faizal unfazed by Anwar challenge in Tambun

IPOH: Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) is determined to defend the Tambun parliamentary seat although Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced he would be contesting there in next month’s general election (GE15).

Ahmad Faizal said his confidence was based on the support he received from volunteers and supporters of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Tambun.

“Therefore, we take it as a responsibility to continue serving in our home ground,” he said in a statement today.

In GE14, Ahmad Faizal won Tambun on a PH ticket in a three-cornered fight against Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS candidates, polling 38,661 votes for a 5,320-vote majority.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Perak PN chairman, said anyone is welcome to contest the Tambun seat.

He hoped the campaign would be conducted fairly.

Anwar won the Port Dickson parliamentary seat with a 23,560-vote majority in a seven-cornered contest in a by-election in October 2018.

He had previously contested in Permatang Pauh.-Bernama