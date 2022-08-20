GE15: All BN candidates stand an equal chance of winning seats - Vigneswaran

KLUANG: The chances of each candidate from the component parties of Barisan Nasional (BN) to win any parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) is the same, said MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran.

He based this on the percentage of local voter support and not the percentage of racial make up of the voters.

He said the percentage of voters in terms of race cannot be used anymore because there are too many issues in political understanding, whether among Malays, Chinese or Indians.

However, he said that if MIC is given the mandate to contest or win any parliamentary seats, the party will do its best for the benefit of BN.

“We (MIC) will only contest in places that can be won, for example the Segamat parliamentary seat, an evaluation will be carried out, before a decision is given (by MIC).

“MIC does not want to waste time, money and energy which will ultimately cause BN to not gain any advantage,“ he told reporters after officiating the Johor MIC Convention at Dewan Muafakat Simpang Renggam near here today.

Vigneswaran said it is not MIC's nor BN's way to field candidates if they already know they will lose and also not BN's way to face an election, whether state or parliamentary election.

“In BN, we do not deceive the people to get votes by making promises that we cannot keep, this is the difference between BN and other parties,“ he said.

In GE14, MIC contested nine parliamentary and 18 state seats. The party just won two Parliament and three state seats.-Bernama