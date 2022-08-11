GE15: Annuar, Noh spotted campaigning for Khairy in Sungai Buloh

SUNGAI BULOH: Things are certainly heating up as the 15th general election (GE15) kicks into high gear, especially in hot seats like Sungai Buloh, with Ketereh UMNO division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar spotted making their rounds in the area today.

They had attended the community gadget presentation at the Saujana Utama DigitalTaman Economic Centre earlier together with Khairy Jamaluddin, the BN candidate for Sungai Buloh, along with a meet-and-greet event in Central Mart here.

Speaking after presenting gadgets to local community representatives, Annuar said he was confident that Khairy would win due to his excellent performance in all his portfolios.

“Our country, especially those in Sungai Buloh, need quality leaders, but let’s not forget their personality as well.

“The candidate (Khairy) has proven time and again that hardworking people who can perform can act local, can act international for any portfolio and manage them well,” he said.

He said Khairy’s personality and performance, in addition to his courage of contesting in a ‘black’ area proved he was capable of handling the duties of an elected representative there.

“Not many ministers would jump into an area with a deficit majority of tens of thousands. But a good seed tossed into the ocean can eventually become an island,” Annuar said.

Although Annuar and Noh were not selected as GE15 candidates, it did not stop them from helping their colleagues who are contesting this time around.

Khairy is taking on six other candidates in Sungai Buloh, Datuk R Ramanan (Pakatan Harapan), Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin (Perikatan Nasional), Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusof (Gerakan Tanah Air) and Ahmad Jufliz Faiza (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and independents Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Al Sagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri.-Bernama