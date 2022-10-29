GE15: Annuar wants to defend Ketereh, will not accept other seats

KOTA BHARU: Incumbent Ketereh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) has stressed that he wishes to defend the seat and would not contest if offered another constituency in the 15th general election (GE15).

Annuar, who is Ketereh Umno division chief, said he had been holding to this principle because he wanted to serve in his birthplace.

“Although I lost in the 2008 general election, I did not move (to another seat) because I do not want to contest in another place. That is my principle.

“Everyone has his own way in politics. Some would change constituency every term but I choose to offer to serve in my place of birth,” he told reporters after attending the Melor Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales Programme here today.

When asked whether he would contest in Ketereh, the Communications and Multimedia Minister said the division had done the needful according to the party constitution and it was up to the party leadership to decide.

“We follow the party constitution, with the division proposing names of prospective candidates to the state Umno Liaison Committee, which will then forward the list to the central leadership.

“According to the constitution, if they want to pick a candidate not in the submitted list, the party has to discuss again with the division, and so far no such talks have been held,” he added.-Bernama