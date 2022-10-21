GE15: Anwar willing to explore possible cooperation with Dr Mahathir

KLANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has no qualms about meeting former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss political cooperation for the 15th general election (GE15).

Anwar said PH’s emphasis was on fighting Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Can meet and discuss but as I have always stressed, we need to fight PN or BN on the basis of rejecting corruption, racial (politics) and extremism. If that is the request, I have no problems,” he told reporters when visiting Klang’s Little India in Jalan Tengku Kelana here today.

Media reports today quoted Dr Mahathir, who is Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) pro tem chairman, as saying that he was prepared to meet Anwar for talks on cooperation to face GE15.

Anwat also said his decision to contest the Tambun parliamentary seat was part of PH’s move to capture Perak in GE15.

Asked on Tun Musa Hitam’s view that he is one of those qualified to lead the country, Anwar said he is grateful for the former deputy prime minister’s statement.

“Tun Musa’s statement is helpful. He is qualified and has exposure at the international level. I would like to thank Tun Musa,“ he said.

Musa was reported to have said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Anwar were capable of leading the country.

Nomination for GE15 is on Nov 5 and polling is on Nov 19.-Bernama