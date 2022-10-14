GE15: Bersatu appreciates PAS decision to stick with PN - Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu appreciates PAS' decision to continue to strengthen cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Bersatu welcomes and appreciates PAS' decision,” said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) in a statement issued today in conjunction with a special meeting of Bersatu's supreme council yesterday to finalise the direction of political cooperation and preparations for GE15.

Yesterday, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS decided to strengthen cooperation in PN on the principle of unifying the ummah.

Following PAS' decision, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that Umno and BN decided to go solo to face GE15.

Ahmad Zahid was previously reported to have set three conditions for PAS to meet before Umno returned to negotiate with the party, namely PAS must leave PN, sever political ties with Bersatu and officially declare that the party has separated completely from PN and Bersatu.

Hamzah said Bersatu has given its commitment to strengthen and intensify the work of the machinery with the PN component parties to ensure success in GE15.

Apart from Bersatu, PN's component parties consist of PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Hamzah said the meeting also discussed recommendations and feedback related to the PN manifesto for GE15 drawn up by the PN Manifesto Committee chaired by Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.-Bernama