GE15: Bersatu's 'Skuad Prihatin' ready to assist flood evacuees

MUAR: Bersatu’s ‘Skuad Prihatin’ is ready to assist flood victims, including transporting them from temporary relief centres (PPS) to polling centres in the 15th general election (GE15) this Saturday.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the squad, launched in October, was set up to mobilise assets and volunteers to assist flood victims nationwide.

“That will be our machinery’s job, if there is a need to transport the evacuees, we will do so, no problem.

“In facing GE15, I have instructed the party machinery to manage evacuations, food assistance, disposable diapers and so on.

“The committee under the leadership of Mohd Rafiq Mohd Abdullah (Bersatu Supreme Council member) will manage all these,” the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman told reporters when met at a meet and greet session with Kampung Jawa residents in Lenga here today.-Bernama