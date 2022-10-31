GE15 best chance to end opposition era in Sibu: PBB VEEP

SIBU: The coming 15th General Election (GE15) offers the best chance for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to end the opposition era in the Sibu parliamentary seat, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Vice President Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said that based on the results of the 12th State Election in December last year, GPS will make it this time around.

With the exception of Bawang Assan, he said GPS had won the Nangka and Pelawan state seats under the parliamentary constituency, thus mathematically GPS had chance of winning.

“Based on this and of course the high spirit of all component parties to end the opposition era in Sibu, I think we will be able to make it this time,” he told reporters at Zone 7 & 8 Wanita PBB Machinery Meeting here, today.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Nangka branch chief Chua Beng Seng was reported by a local English daily yesterday as confidently saying that the general election will see an end to 12 years of the Sibu parliamentary seat being held by the opposition.

His confidence was based on the party’s success in winning back the Pelawan and Bukit Assek state seats in the last state election and the party’s Nangka, Bawang Assan and Pelawan branches would stand solidly behind their candidate to ensure victory.

Chua had also said that Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh will be the best bet for GPS to win the Sibu seat.

Meanwhile, despite of the very promising reading of the election, Pergerakan Wanita GPS chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said she and the women’s wing would not let their guard down but vowed to work hard and avoid even the slightest mistake to ensure victory for GPS.

Apart from the traditional approach of meeting the voters face to face, the wing will also go online, especially to convince the new and young voters that are voting for their good future.

“We will not be going as Wanita PBB, PRS, SUPP or PDP but as one GPS in this election,” she added.

Polling is on Nov 19 while nominations on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama