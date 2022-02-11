GE15: BN Candidates must serve the people faithfully - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: In the effort to restore Malaysia’s economic prosperity and address the bread and butter issues of the people, Barisan Nasional (BN) today presented a combination of experienced candidates and new faces who hold to the primary principle of serving the people faithfully.

Outlining the three priority elements namely consistency, service and consensus, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said BN candidates in the 15th general election (GE15) have a great responsibility and trust to work wholeheartedly for the people.

“First, hold the people’s trust and do not betray the mandate; secondly, service for the people by working round of the clock and thirdly, continuous consensus with all segments of the community to get feedback on implementation methods to improve people’s lives so that it is always appropriate, fresh and fast.

“With these three priorities, being a representative of the people is not a position to get privileges, a representative of the people is not a ticket to get special treatment but must be willing to be a servant. People’s representatives are not for grandeur and luxury, but rather to improve the lives of the whole country,“ he said at the BN candidate announcement ceremony for GE15 here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said BN will feature more than 85 per cent of candidates who have academic qualifications at the higher education level in various disciplines and expertise.

Ahmad Zahid said he was aware that BN’s internal political interests were considered in determining candidates, but the demand to restore the country’s gloom and bring back the people’s well-being agenda was higher than any individual and party political interests.

“The candidates featured are a combination of new and old faces. They have strong record of service to the people with the freshness of ideas, as well as striving for the stability and prosperity of the country.

“With the growing demographic of young voters, at about 51.4 per cent of the approximately 21 million voters, aged between 18 and 40 years, it is the responsibility of Barisan Nasional to put together a team that guides and to be guided,“ he said.

He said BN has always put up policies that are responsible, realistic and capable of addressing various problems, touching on the fundamental issues of the country and the well-being of the people.

At tonight’s ceremony, Ahmad Zahid announced the names of BN candidates who will be contesting for parliamentary seats in the Peninsula while the 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah will be announced together with its political partners in the state tomorrow.

In GE14, BN won 79 parliamentary seats.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for GE15 on Nov 19, nomination day Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama