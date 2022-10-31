GE15: BN has a proven track record - Saarani

IPOH: The people of Perak have been urged to vote wisely in next month’s 15th general election (GE15) to ensure a strong and stable new government is elected.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix), who is Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said the people should choose a coalition party like BN because it has a good and proven track record.

“Apart from Umno seats, BN has MCA and MIC that will represent the Chinese and Indian community in the state government,“ he said in an exclusive interview session with the media ahead of GE15 at Laman Seri Ridzuan here tonight.

The incumbent Kota Tampan assemblyman said BN intends to realise the Perak Sejahtera Plan 2030 launched last June which is a medium and long-term development plan at the state, federal and international levels.

He said the plan, some of which programmes had already kicked off, including economic recovery efforts after the country was hit by Covid-19, was not an empty promise, adding that it can only be realised with a stable government.

Saarani also said that BN had its own strategy for Tambun, which is slated to be closely contested by incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Tambun is a big area and BN might need the help of other friends so we will prepare support teams to get close to new voters. We do believe that voters will choose wisely,“ he said.

On DAP fielding a candidate for the Changkat Jong state seat and Gerik parliamentary seat, both of which have Malay majority voters, Saarani said it was not a new thing and had been done in the past.

The previous Perak government was a coalition of three parties, BN, Bersatu and PAS and the state assembly comprised 25 BN assemblymen, DAP (15), Amanah, (five), Bersatu (four), PAS (three), PKR (three), PBM (three) and one independent assemblyman.

There are 59 state seats up for grabs in the upcoming election, and a majority of 30 seats are needed to form the state government.-Bernama