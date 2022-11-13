GE15: BN optimistic about taking back Tampin, Kuala Pilah - Mohamad

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) is optimistic that the coalition will take back the Tampin and Kuala Pilah parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said they were confident of also taking Port Dickson, which was won previously by Pakatan Harapan, through the hard work and efforts of the party machinery.

“We want to regain Kuala Pilah, Tampin which I think is not the problem, InsyaAllah and now we are looking at Port Dickson. I think if we work and put extra effort, work harder, it is within our grasp.

“Now I’m also pleased with the progress on the ground, machinery is working well, there is good response wherever we go....so, not only we can retain what we had in 2018 but we are going to regain a lot more seats this time around,” he told reporters after meeting with Prima Residensi housebuyers in Rantau today.

In GE14, Tampin was won by Datuk Dr Hasan Baharom from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) who beat Datuk Seri Shaziman Abu Mansor (BN) while Kuala Pilah was won by Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith from Bersatu with a 200 vote majority over Datuk Seri Hasan Malek (BN).-Bernama