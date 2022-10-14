GE15: BN optimistic of securing more state seats in Pahang - MB

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail describes the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) opportunity to increase the number of state seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) as ‘very good', based on the current performance of the state government administered by the coalition.

He said during his more than four years at the helm of the state administration, various achievements described as groundbreaking and unprecedented were achieved, especially the success of increasing the state's revenue collection to over RM1 billion, which was achieved for the first time.

Wan Rosdy, who is also the state BN chairman, said that the revenue collected was returned to the people through the development agenda and the provision of various forms of assistance such as Bantuan Prihatin Pahang, which continued with the provision of various initiatives in the state Budget 2023.

“All these successes are possible because of the existence of political stability in the Pahang administration, which allows us to plan and implement various agendas.

“In the BN government, there are no threats and no party-hopping... there is only stability and strong cooperation with each other,” he said in a special press conference at Wisma Sri Pahang here today announcing the dissolution of the state assembly.

Pahang has 42 state seats from the previous general election with BN having 25 seats, while Pakatan Harapan (nine) and PAS (eight).

When asked about Pahang's BN candidates for GE15, Wan Rosdy said that the coalition usually fields a combination of old and new faces in every general election.-Bernama