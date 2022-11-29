GE15: BN, PH candidates to discuss campaign strategy for Tioman seat

ROMPIN: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Tioman state seat during the 15th General Election (GE15) Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (pix) said he will meet Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly soon to discuss the framework and campaign strategy.

He said this follows a decision by the Amanah party candidate who was representing PH, to give way to BN for the Tioman state seat.

“I am now at the initial stage of discussions with the representative (PH) for us to plan the best strategy for the next course of action.

“This is also to ensure smoothness in our campaigning because this is something that is quite unusual to happen in Pahang,“ he told reporters after attending a programme with residents in Kampung Jawa Pantai here today.

Mohd Johari also hoped that the machinery of both parties could work together to gain voter support based on the current development which saw BN and PH forming the Pahang state government.

Amanah Secretary-General Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli in a statement today said the decision to make way was a sign of agreement to strengthen the unity government at the Pahang state and national levels.

In the election, Mohd Johari was supposed to face a five-cornered fight involving Mohd Fadzli, Nor Idayu Hashim (Perikatan Nasional), Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) and Sulaiman Bakar (independent).-Bernama