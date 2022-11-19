GE15: BN, PH confident of forming government

KUALA LUMPUR: The main leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) today expressed confidence that their respective coalitions are capable of winning the 15th General Election (GE15) and subsequently form the federal government.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition could obtain enough seats to form the government, based on the feedback received from its machinery at polling district centres nationwide.

“Minus the 20 per cent of expected absentee voters, Insya-Allah BN is still ahead of other coalitions.

“We hope and pray that we will get enough seats to form the government,” he told reporters after casting his vote at Madrasah Manbail Ulum Sungai Nipah Darat in Bagan Datuk, Perak.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also confident that the coalition could win GE15 based on the support shown by supporters, compared to GE14.

“We have done our best, and we are cautiously confident of our chances based on initial assessments and the enthusiasm of the people who want to see a change in the country, especially among young people,” the candidate for the Tambun parliamentary seat told reporters when met at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Penanti in Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

BN and PH are among the four major political coalitions in the country contesting in GE15, besides Perikatan Nasional and Gabungan Tanah Air.

Over 20 million registered voters are expected to fulfil their voting responsibilities today to elect representatives for their respective constituencies for the next five years.

Also held today is the voting for the Bugaya state by-election in Sabah, which was postponed following the emergency proclamation to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama