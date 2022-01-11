GE15: BN to field up to 70% new faces in Pahang - Wan Rosdy

JERANTUT: Up to 70 per cent of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for Pahang state seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) are new faces, Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced.

He said the official list of BN candidates will be announced in Kuantan tomorrow.

“The candidate line-up for this year’s general election is a combination of old and new faces who are deemed capable of ensuring victory for BN.”

He said this to reporters after the appreciation ceremony for students who excelled in their Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021 examination at the Jerantut Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) here today.

For GE15, the Election Commission has set Nov 5 for nomination, Nov 15 for early voting and Nov 19 for polling.

BN is expected to announce its list of candidates for parliamentary seats in Kuala Lumpur tonight.-Bernama